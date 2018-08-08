LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland on Nov. 21 when the Cavaliers host the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced James will make his debut with Los Angeles on Oct. 18 in Portland against the Trail Blazers, and his home debut at Staples Center will come on Oct. 20 against the Rockets. The league also announced that James will lead the Lakers against he Warriors on Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

James's return to Cleveland will likely be shown on national television, like it was when he came back for the first time as a member of the Heat.

When James came back with Miami, he scored 38 points and added eight assists in a 28-point win.

You can check out the rest of the NBA schedule that has been either announced or reported already here.