Report: Kobe Bryant's Investment in Sports Drink BodyArmor Now Worth $200M

Kobe Bryant stays winning, on and off the court.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 15, 2018

This business move really paid off for former basketball star Kobe Bryant.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Bryant's $6 million investment in a sports drink company is now worth $200 million. Bryant invested 10% in the company, BodyArmor, in March 2014. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola purchased a minority share in Body Armor and according to Rovell, Kobe's stake is now worth about $200 million.

That's quite the return on investment in just over four years.

BodyArmor is marketed as a healthier alternative to Gatorade and is projected to top $400 million in sales this year.

Bryant retired in 2016 with a record $680 million in career earnings, according to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen. This year, Bryant won the Oscar for best animated short film for "Dear Basketball."

