This business move really paid off for former basketball star Kobe Bryant.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Bryant's $6 million investment in a sports drink company is now worth $200 million. Bryant invested 10% in the company, BodyArmor, in March 2014. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola purchased a minority share in Body Armor and according to Rovell, Kobe's stake is now worth about $200 million.

That's quite the return on investment in just over four years.

BodyArmor is marketed as a healthier alternative to Gatorade and is projected to top $400 million in sales this year.

Bryant retired in 2016 with a record $680 million in career earnings, according to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen. This year, Bryant won the Oscar for best animated short film for "Dear Basketball."