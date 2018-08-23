Kevin Durant Set for Seattle Return in Warriors–Kings Preseason Contest

Kevin Durant is set for a return to the place where his NBA career began. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 23, 2018

The NBA will play its first game in Seattle in a decade this preseason, scheduling a contest between the Warriors and Kings at KeyArena on Oct. 5.

Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

The matchup will feature a homecoming for Kevin Durant. The two-time champion spent his rookie year in Seattle before the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City following the 2007-08 season, changing their name to the Thunder in the process. Durant won Rookie of the Year in the last season of Sonics basketball, averaging 20.3 points per game. 

The Kings have their own history with Seattle. Current Clippers owner Steve Balmer and hedge fund manager Chris Hansen attempted to buy the franchise in 2013 with a plan to move it north to Seattle, but then-commisioner David Stern stepped in, allowing Sacramento to find a new crop of investors. 

ESPN will broadcast five preseason games prior to the regular season opener on Oct. 16. You can find the full preseason schedule here

 

 

