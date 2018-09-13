LeBron James, SpringHill Entertainment Bringing Two Basketball Shows to NBC

LeBron James's SpringHill Entertainment is behind a pair of new shows coming to NBC.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 13, 2018

NBC has given a script commitment plus penalty to two scripts for shows produced by LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment, according to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.

The plot behind one of the shows was inspired by the life of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. It will be called Brotherly Love and will focus on a sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family. It will take place in Philadelphia, and Simmons and his brother Sean Tribe will serve as consulting producers. Kourtney Kang, a former co-executive producer on Fresh off the Boat, will also be an executive producer.

The other show will center on a former WNBA star player and coach who returns to her alma mater to become the first-ever female men's college basketball coach. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman's Brownstone Productions will work with SpringHill Entertainment on the project.

Warner Bros. Television will also be a part of both shows.

Recently, James and Maverick Carter debuted their new HBO show "The Shop."

NBA

