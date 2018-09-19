Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed with the NBA that he will donate $10 million to organizations that promote women in leadership roles and combat domestic violence as a result of the independent investigation into workplace misconduct within the franchise, the league announced. Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN.com first reported the news.

The max fine the NBA can give is only $2.5 million

On Wednesday, the league released the findings from the independent investigation into sexual harassment and workplace misconduct at the team office that was done by Anne Milgram, Evan Krutoy and Krutoy Law, who were all hired by the Mavericks hired.

This all stems from a Sports Illustrated story from February by Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther that detailed a pattern of highly inappropriate sexual condact that was taking place around the Mavericks' workplace for years.

The investigation found that "numerous instances of sexual harassment and other improper workplace conduct" had been going on within the organization for more than 20 years.

In the initial story from SI, one of the key figures behind the corrosive workplace culture was former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery.

During his 18 years with the Mavericks, Ussery allegedly told a woman she would be "gang-banged," put his hands on a woman's thigh without her consent and suggestively said to a woman, "seriously...just one time." A former team employee said when she told her friends she took a job with the Mavericks, she was told to watch out for the president. "Whatever you do, don't get trapped in an elevator with him."

According to the story, Ussery was investigated by the organization in 1998 after multiple women complained of his conduct. He remained with the Mavericks and stayed on as president when Cuban bought the team in 2000.

The investigation found that Ussery demonstrated improper conduct with 15 women through "inappropriate comments, touching and forcible kissing." It was also concluded there was no evidence Cuban was aware of Ussery's behavior, based on none of the 215 witnesses saying they told Cuban about the misconduct and no documentary evidence being found that showed Cuban was knowledgeable of what was going on with Ussery.

Another man mentioned in the story was former team reporter Earl K. Sneed. In 2011, Sneed was arrested at the team facility two months after a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at the time. The police reports says he slapped his girlfriend in the face and chest while sitting on top of her and at one point said, "I'm going to f------ kick you ass. Today is gonna be the worst day of your life."

Sneed was involved in another domestic violence incident in 2014 in which he allegedly hit a fellow team employee he had a relationship with. The employee came to work with a swollen face one day and reported the abuse to her supervisor and Buddy Pittman, the Mavericks' former head of human resources who was fired just before the initial SI story was published. Sneed was suspended around that same time, but was then fired on the same day the story came out.

The investigation corroborated both of the instances of domestic violence.

A few months after the SI story, The Dallas Morning News reported about a former senior executive who retained his job with the team for years despite repeatedly viewing pornogrpahy at work. In 2008, Cuban warned Chris Hyde—who co-workers called "Pants DJ" because of the way he rubbed his pants while viewing pornographic images at work—that he would be fired if he continued viewing pornography at work. However, after a few months of stopping, Hyde went back to his previous behavior.

Some former employees said they never reported his behavior to human resources because they thought Hyde's actions were known and accepted by his superiors. He was fired in 2014, but not for his inappropriate conduct.

The investigation confirmed that Hyde made inappropriate comments to women of a sexual nature, viewed and shared pornographic images and videos, made unsolicited and unwanted sexual advances and had violent and threatening outbursts toward co-workers.

Just six days after the initial SI story, Cuban hired Cynthia Marshall as the team's new interim CEO. Since taking over, Marshall has worked to shift the team's culture with moves like hiring Tarsha LaCour as senior vice president of human resources, promoting six female employees to executive positions and creating the chief ethics and compliance officer position that was filled by Cynthia Wales.

The Morning News reports Marshall will hold a press conference later on Wednesday with Milgram where they will answer questions about the report and its findings. Cuban appeared on ESPN's The Jump Wednesday and was interview by Rachel Nichols.

"I'm sorry I didn’t see it," Cuban told Nichols. "I'm sorry I didn't recognize it. I didn't know and I don't have an explanation.

"In hindsight it was staring me right in the face and I missed it...I had a CEO that I deferred to. It was a mistake."