Report: Timberwolves Asked 76ers for Ben Simmons in Potential Jimmy Butler Trade

Minnesota reportedly asked the 76ers for the 2016 No. 1 pick in a counter offer for a potential Jimmy Butler trade.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 27, 2018

During trade talks with the 76ers concerning Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves made a counter offer to Philadelphia that included 2018 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on the most recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

The 76ers are now out of the running for Minnesota's All-Star wing after there was no traction following the initial discussions, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

On Wednesday it was reported that Butler prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat, who were reportedly aggressively pursuing him.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.com report the Timberwolves' asking price for Butler is too much for teams, including the Heat. According to Wojnarowski and Lowe, Minnesota is seeking "quality vets, top prospects, future assets and cap relief," which is making some skeptical of coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau's desire to complete a deal.

Last week, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said teams should contact him directly about a potential trade for the four-time All-Star, and that he wanted to get a deal done "in the next several days," after it was reported that the team wanted to keep Butler.

Butler is reportedly not interested in rejoining the team. The Clippers, Knicks, Nets, Cavaliers and Kings have also been reported to be interested in Butler.

In 59 games for Minnesota last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals to help the team end a playoff drought that went back to 2004.

Simmons played 81 contests for the 76ers and averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals to help Philadelphia reach the postseason for the first time since 2012.

