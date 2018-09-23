Report: Cavaliers Pursuing Jimmy Butler Trade With Timberwolves

On Wednesday, it was reported that Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

The Cavaliers are looking to make a trade with the Timberwolves for All-Star Jimmy Butler, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowski, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert was seen talking with Minnesota owner Glen Taylor at the NBA Board of Governors meeting on Friday.

After it was initially reported that Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves, it was reported that the team was planning on keeping him. However, it was then reported that Taylor told other teams to contact him directly about making offers for Butler.

In 2014, Taylor and Gilbert each played a part in the trade that sent 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins to Minnesota for Kevin Love.

With Butler reportedly planning to miss the start of training camp and Taylor's initial goal being to trade him "in next several days," the Timberwolves will likely try to get a deal done sooner rather than later. When Butler first asked to get moved, it was reported that he was interested in going to either the Clippers, Knicks or Nets.

On Saturday, the Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a five-year, $190 million extension with Karl-Anthony Towns that will likely prevent them from being able to offer Butler a max contract if he decides to become a free agent next summer.

Last season Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals.

