It has been more than a week since Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves and all eyes are on the All-Star forward's impending departure as the start of the NBA regular season draws nearer.

The 29-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals last year to help Minnesota reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Butler is set to be a free agent after 2018-2019 alongside fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Butler expressed interest early in joining the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks. The Clippers were tabbed as his most preferred destination. After head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden initially intended to keep Butler on the team, team owner Glen Taylor said the Timberwolves were looking to negotiate a deal to trade Butler as quickly as possible.

Nine days later, and Butler is still a member of the Timberwolves, with reports stating that Minnesota's asking price is too high for many. Whether Thibodeau, Layden and Taylor agree on Butler's future is still up in the air, but that hasn't stopped potential suitors from inquiring about a possible trade deal.

Here are the latest rumors on where Butler may be headed.

• According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was seen meeting with Taylor at the NBA Board of Governors meeting last week.

• Pat Riley and the Miami Heat have been the most aggressive in their pursuit of Butler. Butler and his agent Bernie Lee told the Timberwolves on Wednesday that he was most interested in joining the Heat. Wojnarowski reported that the Suns or Kings could potentially play a role in the trade as a third-team partner.

• The Timberwolves sought out 2018 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons in a potential trade with the 76ers, but after gaining no traction during negotiation talks, Philedelphia is now out of the running.

• Fox 26's Mark Berman reported that the Houston Rockets are the latest team to join the sweepstakes, trying to bolster a roster that was one game short of the NBA Finals last season.