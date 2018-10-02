Every NBA fan had at least a chuckle after seeing the clip of Kawhi Leonard laughing robotically at Raptors media day and the ensuing memes.

The chuckles were, almost entirely, good-natured, but it’s not hard to imagine one or two people thinking too deeply about the way Kawhi laughs and what it says about him as a player or a teammate. No matter what the response is, though, Kawhi isn’t going to pay much attention.

Leonard was asked about the clip and the response on Tuesday in Utah before Toronto’s preseason game against the Jazz.

Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard says he’s unfazed at how folks reacted to his laugh on media day. Says he doesn’t follow social media or stories so he doesn’t know what people think. “It’s not surprising when you’re at this high of a caliber player,” Leonard said. pic.twitter.com/trZfyyfJfa — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 2, 2018

“I don’t really know what people were thinking because I don’t have social media and I don’t anybody says,” Leonard said. “It’s not surprising when you’re at this high of a caliber player. People tend to look at everything you do.”

A reasonable, measured response. Classic Kawhi.