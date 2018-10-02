Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Laugh

“People tend to look at everything you do,” Kawhi said. 

By Dan Gartland
October 02, 2018

Every NBA fan had at least a chuckle after seeing the clip of Kawhi Leonard laughing robotically at Raptors media day and the ensuing memes.

The chuckles were, almost entirely, good-natured, but it’s not hard to imagine one or two people thinking too deeply about the way Kawhi laughs and what it says about him as a player or a teammate. No matter what the response is, though, Kawhi isn’t going to pay much attention. 

Leonard was asked about the clip and the response on Tuesday in Utah before Toronto’s preseason game against the Jazz. 

“I don’t really know what people were thinking because I don’t have social media and I don’t anybody says,” Leonard said. “It’s not surprising when you’re at this high of a caliber player. People tend to look at everything you do.”

A reasonable, measured response. Classic Kawhi.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)