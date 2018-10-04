Report: Miami Heat Wanting Timberwolves To Accept Jimmy Butler Trade

Jimmy Butler trade talks reportedly breakdown between Timberwolves and Heat. 

By Scooby Axson
October 04, 2018

The Miami Heat are pushing the Minnesota Timberwolves to accept a revised deal for forward Jimmy Butler, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the Timberwolves would prefer center Bam Adebayo, guard Josh Richardson and a protected 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Butler. The team also wanted to do some salary dumping, starting with $48 million left on center Gorgui Dieng's contract.

Butler has been wanting a trade since the beginning of the summer and has told the team he has no plans to re-sign with them in 2019. Some of the teams that Butler has expressed interest are the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Along with the Heat, the Houston Rockets have been active in their pursuit of the four–time All–Star.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the Heat and the Timberwolves made "significant progres" on a deal, but Minnesota made changes to trade specifics and created a "breakdown” in talks.

Minnesota's regular season starts Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs, and according to the ESPN report, head coach Tom Thibodeau is hoping Butler to return to practice and start preparing for the regular season.

Butler is slated to be a free agent next summer and will make $19.8 million this season.

Butler, 29, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Minnesota last year, while missing 21 games last season with a right knee injury.

Minnesota made the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 season and lost in five games to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)