Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor told the Star Tribune Tuesday that the organization has reached an understanding with veteran guard Jimmy Butler. After a few drama-filled weeks since Butler requested a trade from Minnesota in September, Taylor sat down to talk with Butler about what lies ahead.

The two reached an agreement that while Taylor continues to try and trade the four-time All-Star, Butler will play to his full ability for Minnesota until the trade is made.

"The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games," Taylor told the Star Tribune. "He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works."

Butler has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the Wolves, but, after their talks, Taylor is confident that he will continue to give 100% until traded.

Taylor added: "[Butler] said that is the only way he knows how to do it."

The Timberwolves star guard will be ready for the season opener Wednesday at San Antonio, Taylor said. Minnesota is still committed to trading the 29-year-old, who has made it clear he does not wish to remain with the team.

Butler will be a free agent after this season.