The New York Knicks kicked off the 2018-19 season against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

While the Knicks were 0/9 to start the game, a fan was 1/1 after sinking a shot from half-court for a $10,000 prize.

Watch the half-court shot below:

A Knicks fan banked a half-court shot for $10k ... before the Knicks had even made a field goal (0-9) 😅 pic.twitter.com/xR6Sn6gLnm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2018

Naturally, viewers had a field day with the fact that a fan scored before the team had made a single field goal.

Random guy hits half-court shot at #Knicks game! Dolan orders to trade him and two future first round picks for Vince Carter. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/RAJOUEuUuf — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) October 17, 2018

Dude at the Garden just hit a $10,000 shot from half court



So, to recap:

Knicks players: 0-for-9

Knicks fans: 1-for-1 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 17, 2018

Dude just hit a half court shot to win $10,000 at MSG. Knicks going 82-0 confirmed. — Nick Metallinos (@NickMetallinos) October 17, 2018

After a slow first quarter, New York went on to set a franchise record with 49 points in the second quarter, the most points scored in that quarter since the Knicks tallied 47 against the 76ers in 1988.