Watch: Knicks Fan Sinks Half-Court Shot for $10K at Season Opener

Screenshot/Twitter

The Knicks were 0-for-9 when the fan sunk his half-court shot.

By Emily Caron
October 17, 2018

The New York Knicks kicked off the 2018-19 season against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. 

While the Knicks were 0/9 to start the game, a fan was 1/1 after sinking a shot from half-court for a $10,000 prize.

Watch the half-court shot below: 

Naturally, viewers had a field day with the fact that a fan scored before the team had made a single field goal.

After a slow first quarter, New York went on to set a franchise record with 49 points in the second quarter, the most points scored in that quarter since the Knicks tallied 47 against the 76ers in 1988.

