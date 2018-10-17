The Knicks were 0-for-9 when the fan sunk his half-court shot.
The New York Knicks kicked off the 2018-19 season against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
While the Knicks were 0/9 to start the game, a fan was 1/1 after sinking a shot from half-court for a $10,000 prize.
Watch the half-court shot below:
A Knicks fan banked a half-court shot for $10k ... before the Knicks had even made a field goal (0-9) 😅 pic.twitter.com/xR6Sn6gLnm— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2018
Naturally, viewers had a field day with the fact that a fan scored before the team had made a single field goal.
Random guy hits half-court shot at #Knicks game! Dolan orders to trade him and two future first round picks for Vince Carter. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/RAJOUEuUuf— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) October 17, 2018
Dude at the Garden just hit a $10,000 shot from half court— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 17, 2018
So, to recap:
Knicks players: 0-for-9
Knicks fans: 1-for-1
Dude just hit a half court shot to win $10,000 at MSG. Knicks going 82-0 confirmed.— Nick Metallinos (@NickMetallinos) October 17, 2018
After a slow first quarter, New York went on to set a franchise record with 49 points in the second quarter, the most points scored in that quarter since the Knicks tallied 47 against the 76ers in 1988.