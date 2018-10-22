Report: DeMarcus Cousins Cleared for Warriors Practice After Achilles Injury

Cousins tore his Achilles as a member of the Pelicans on Jan. 26. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 22, 2018

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins cleared another hurdle in his rehab from a torn Achilles on Monday, getting cleared to participate in Golden State practices, per The Undefeated's Marc Spears. Cousins will continue to be held out of scrimmages until a later date per Spears.

Cousins tore his Achilles as a member of the Pelicans on Jan. 26, ending his season after 48 games. He reached his fourth-consecutive All-Star game in 2017-18, averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game prior to the injury.

The Kentucky product signed with Golden State this offseason, inking a one-year, $5 million contract. Cousins will be a free agent after the 2018-19 season. 

The Warriors have not set a timetable for Cousins' return. Golden State is currently 2–1 on the season, hosting the Suns on Monday night. 

You can follow the game live here

 

 

 

