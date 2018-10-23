Luke Walton Upset With Officiating After Lakers' Overtime Loss To Spurs

Luke Walton on Lakers not getting foul calls early in the season: "It's not right."

By Scooby Axson
October 23, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0–3 to start this season, and head coach Luke Walton is fed up with the officiating.

After the Lakers lost Monday night 143-142 loss in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs, Walton let loose on how he thinks calls have gone against his team early in the season.

"Let me start here.  I wasn't going to say anything. I was going to save my money, but I just can't anymore," Walton said. "It's [74] points in the paint [by the Lakers] to 50, [and yet] again they outshoot us from the free-throw line -- 38 free throws [to 26 by the Lakers]. Watch the play where I got a technical foul. Watch what happened to LeBron James' arm. It's the same thing that James Harden and Chris Paul [drew fouls on and] shot 30 free throws on us the night before.  We are scoring 70 points a night. In the paint."

The Spurs went to the free throw line 38 times, compared to Los Angeles going to the charity stripe 26 times.

Walton wasn't finished with his critique of the officials.

"Watch how Josh Hart plays this game. He played 40 minutes tonight, " he said. "All he does is attack the rim. Zero free throws tonight. Zero. So to me, it doesn't matter. I know they're young, I get that. But if we are going to play a certain way, let's not reward people for flopping 30 feet from the hole on plays that have nothing to do with that possession. They're just flopping just to see if they get a foul call. And then not reward players that are physically going to the basket and getting hit. It's not right."

Los Angeles will attempt to win its first game of the season on Wednesday night when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)