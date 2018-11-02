Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent toe surgery on his left foot and will miss at least six weeks, the team announced on Friday.

According to the release, Love's surgery was successful and is expected to address "continued left foot symptoms." The All-Star forward said Tuesday night that there was a strong possibility he would miss at least several weeks with a painful left toe injury that has been bothering him since the preseason. He initially injured his toe during the preseason opener against Boston on Oct. 2 and missed the team's final three preseason games.

Love played through the pain during the first four matchups of the regular season before missing the Cavalier's last four games.

Love said the ailment had recently gotten so severe that he had trouble walking and did not rule out surgery as an option. He had hoped that his recovery would only take two or three weeks, but Friday's surgey means the forward will miss at least six weeks of playing time. The Cavaliers said his return timeline would be re-evaluated at that point.

The five-time All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension this summer.

Cleveland is off to a 1–7 start and fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday. The team will play the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. ET