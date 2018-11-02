Kevin Love Undergoes Toe Sugery, Will be Re-evaluated in Six Weeks

Love's status will be re-evaluated after six weeks.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 02, 2018

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent toe surgery on his left foot and will miss at least six weeks, the team announced on Friday.

According to the release, Love's surgery was successful and is expected to address "continued left foot symptoms." The All-Star forward said Tuesday night that there was a strong possibility he would miss at least several weeks with a painful left toe injury that has been bothering him since the preseason. He initially injured his toe during the preseason opener against Boston on Oct. 2 and missed the team's final three preseason games.

Love played through the pain during the first four matchups of the regular season before missing the Cavalier's last four games.

Love said the ailment had recently gotten so severe that he had trouble walking and did not rule out surgery as an option. He had hoped that his recovery would only take two or three weeks, but Friday's surgey means the forward will miss at least six weeks of playing time. The Cavaliers said his return timeline would be re-evaluated at that point.

The five-time All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension this summer.

Cleveland is off to a 1–7 start and fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday. The team will play the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)