Larry Drew has agreed to a deal with the Cavaliers to remain their head coach for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Drew will receive a "buyout payment" if he is not retained for the 2019-20 season, per Wojnarowski.

Drew was promoted to interim head coach after Tyronn Lue was fired on Oct. 28. The Cavaliers are 1–2 with Drew as the head coach after starting the season 0–6 under Lue.

Cleveland took nine days to announce Drew as head coach after Lue's firing. Drew said he was "disappointed" about the lack of contract negotiations on Wednesday and compared his job to that of a "substitute teacher."

Cleveland isn't Drew's first head coaching job. He won 143 games in four seasons from 2010-14 and has amassed a .557 winning percentage in three years with the Hawks. His contract with Atlanta was not renewed after the 2012-13 season. Drew coached the Bucks in 2013-14 and won just 15 games before being fired in June 2014.

Drew has served as an assistant head coach for the Cavaliers since the 2014-15 season.