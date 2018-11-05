Report: Larry Drew to Remain With Cavs Through 2018-19, Receives Partial Guarantee for 2019-20

Drew won 143 games in four seasons as a head coach from 2010-14. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 05, 2018

Larry Drew has agreed to a deal with the Cavaliers to remain their head coach for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Drew will receive a "buyout payment" if he is not retained for the 2019-20 season, per Wojnarowski.

Drew was promoted to interim head coach after Tyronn Lue was fired on Oct. 28. The Cavaliers are 1–2 with Drew as the head coach after starting the season 0–6 under Lue.

Cleveland took nine days to announce Drew as head coach after Lue's firing. Drew said he was "disappointed" about the lack of contract negotiations on Wednesday and compared his job to that of a "substitute teacher."

Cleveland isn't Drew's first head coaching job. He won 143 games in four seasons from 2010-14 and has amassed a .557 winning percentage in three years with the Hawks. His contract with Atlanta was not renewed after the 2012-13 season. Drew coached the Bucks in 2013-14 and won just 15 games before being fired in June 2014. 

Drew has served as an assistant head coach for the Cavaliers since the 2014-15 season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)