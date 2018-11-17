Warriors owner Joe Lacob said that Golden State is "not choosing anybody over anybody" in the wake of a recent tiff between star forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green during an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle's Al Saracevic.

Toward the end of Monday's loss against the Clippers, Green and Durant got into an argument on the sideline which carried into the locker room after the game. Green reportedly cursed out Durant several times and dared him to leave the Warriors, a rant which earned him a one-game suspension.

The situation has since simmered some. Green addressed the situation, stating that "we're not gonna crumble off an argument." Durant told reporters he prefers to keep the incident in-house, before later asking them to avoid asking about the dispute altogether. Green, currently nursing a "lingering" toe sprain, is reportedly appealing his suspension, which cost him roughly $120,000.

Lacob furthered the notion that things are calm among the Warriors, adding that he's aware of what those observing externally have said in the wake of Durant and Green's tiff.

"It’s totally a management issue,” Lacob said. "(General manager) Bob Myers and our head coach Steve Kerr are handling it. And they’re handling it very appropriately.”

Lacob said that he's "really not worried at all" about the situation moving forward, noting his team's current positioning as the reason why.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to feel uneasy," Lacob said. "We’re in first place. When you’re on top, everyone’s coming to get you. Not only on the court, but off the court. We understand that. All we can control is how we act and what we do."

Lacob was also asked about Durant's upcoming free agency this summer, which coincides with the free agency of fellow All-Star Klay Thompson. Lacob said he doesn't have an idea of what Durant will choose to do next summer, but added that Durant has earned the right to do whatever he decides.

"Of course, I’d like him to be in our organization long-term," Lacob said. "But if he wants to short-term, year-by-year, which he’s done so far, that’s also fine."