Report: Grizzlies 'In Talks' to Sign Free Agent Center Joakim Noah

Noah was waived by the Knicks in October. He played seven games with New York last season.

By Kaelen Jones
November 19, 2018

The Grizzlies are reportedly engaged in talks to sign free agent center Joakim Noah, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Per Stein, Memphis and Noah have had "extensive discussions" surrounding a potential deal in recent days.

Noah, 33, has played 11 seasons in the NBA. In October, the Knicks waived Noah two seasons after the big man signed a four-year, $72 million deal in July 2016. He appeared in 53 total games during his time with New York, most recently playing seven total last season.

READ: Knicks Waive Joakim Noah, Still Owe $38 Million to Former Bulls Center

Noah underwent right shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in April 2017. He has also previously undergone left shoulder surgery while a member of the Bulls during the 2015-16 season. A two-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive Teamer, Noah has career averages of 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are currently 10–5 on the season and tied for third place in the Western Conference standings. They currently roster only one center, Marc Gasol.

