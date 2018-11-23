After participating in his first full practice of the season, Dirk Nowitzki was feeling economical. The rest of his teammates and coaches walked in waves from the practice facility to the Mavericks’ business offices, literally next door, for a team function. Nowitzki pulls up in his SUV, having driven over instead. “No extra steps!” he shouts on his way in, having saved himself a walk of maybe 50 feet from door to door.

Challenge his methods if you will, but there’s only so much one can say to a man who has played in 92% of his team’s games over 20 years. You don’t make it to 50,573 career minutes–third-most in NBA history–without good fortune and proactivity. Time, however, comes for even the most mindful athletes. “Ankle surgery was something we all felt was necessary after last year, where I couldn't really move much,” Nowitzki says. “So it was either retiring or trying the surgery. We tried for the surgery.”

Nowitzki’s initial recovery was promising, and even allowed for him to play in pick-up games when the Mavs reconvened in September. Soon after, the tendons surrounding his surgically repaired ankle had inflamed to the point that Dallas all but shut Nowitzki down. “I guess this is normal,” he says. It’s a miracle that this process–of injury, surgery, and recovery–is still somewhat foreign to Nowitzki, two decades in. Dirk has seen everything there is to see in this sport, but until his last few seasons, he hadn’t seen all that much of it from the sidelines.

“I hate being out,” Nowitzki says. “I've gotta say. I don't love it. I'm not the coach guy that pulls guys over left and right and tells 'em something. It's not really my personality.” There are other roles for Nowitzki to play, even while out of the lineup. He’ll always be an ambassador for Dallas and the Mavericks, as was the case when he was presented with the key to the city on Wednesday night. During games, Dirk is often among the first to lumber off the bench in celebration of his teammates’ exploits, making him one of the NBA’s most highly accomplished cheerleaders. Nowitzki has become a prop, too, for teammate DeAndre Jordan, who has taken to bear hugging and lifting a suited Nowitzki as he’s announced for the starting lineup.

When Jazz center Rudy Gobert got the benefit of a questionable call against Jordan last week, Nowitzki turned into a full-on lobbyist. “Complaining to the referees ...” Nowitzki says, “I'll always be good at that, no matter how far the arthritis has gone in every joint.” It doesn't hurt to have a future Hall of Famer as a sideline advocate, but Nowitzki’s best in-game work may come from heckling teammates and old friends alike. After 20 years, much of the league is within a few degrees of separation, having either played with Dirk or played against him enough to get razzed. “Mostly,” he says, ”I’m focused on making fun of our guys.”

It helps when the Mavs are winning (as they have in five of their last six games), though Nowitzki is close enough to the end of the road to appreciate how fleeting all of this really is. Soon he’ll be back on the court, perhaps even before the end of November, according to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. Then comes the chore of finding his wind, the attrition of the season, and the kind of maintenance that brought Nowitzki this far. It’s the labor of a life’s work. “The only thing I can do in this situation is stay positive, remind myself to work everyday, take it day by day, and sorta enjoy the grind, too. You never know. Next year might not be there. So just enjoy being around the fellas and the camaraderie. Enjoy my time.” — By Rob Mahoney

Vault Photo of the Week: Caught in the Act

The only thing better than Thanksgiving dinner is ... Thanksgiving leftovers. Two days after Turkey Day 2004, this member of Virginia Tech's Corps of Cadets gnawed on a turkey leg as the Hokies took on in-state rival Virginia. SI's Bill Frakes captured this delicious, mid-bite moment on Nov. 24, 2004.

Virginia Tech won this edition of the Commonwealth Clash by two touchdowns (and a turkey leg).

