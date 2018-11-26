Watch: Footage Surfaces of Car Crashing into Stephen Curry's Porsche

Video of Curry's crash has surfaced.

By Kaelen Jones
November 26, 2018

Video of Warriors guard Stephen Curry's recent car crash was obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday.

The video shows another driver swerving their car into an outer lane and hitting Curry's Porsche, which resulted in a side-impact collision.

Curry's car was also reportedly rear-ended, but he walked away from the accident unharmed. Rainy weather was likely to have contributed to the incident.

Curry, who's been nursing a groin injury over the past few weeks, is expected to return to practice this week. His goal is to return to the Warriors during their upcoming five-game road trip.


