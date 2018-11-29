There may not be an official "Bring Your NBA Brother to School Day" on the calendar, but Tim Young got his own mini celebration on Thursday when his older brother, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, paid his school a visit.

During a trip to his home state of Oklahoma, Trae stopped by Tim's elementary school for a special surprise, bringing his little brother lunch and spending some time with the kids at his table.

Cool moment: It’s all ATL when @TheTraeYoung surprises his little brother at school in Oklahoma.@ATLHawks + @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/bHfrjyD2cL — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 29, 2018

Tim has clearly embraced his brother's new Atlanta home, too, repping a Julio Jones jersey during the surprise visit.

The Hawks rookie also used his trip to Oklahoma as an opportunity to visit Caleb Freeman, a fan who was seriously injured in a car accident in December 2017 on his way to an Oklahoma basketball game. Young, who previously dedicated a win to Freeman and sent him signed shoes, met the fan in person for the first time on Thursday.

In December 2017, Caleb Freeman was seriously injured in a car accident on his way to an @OU_MBBall game. Trae Young dedicated a win to him and later sent him signed shoes.



The two met today in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/PToXYKjPBm — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) November 29, 2018

Young was selected fifth overall in the 2018 NBA draft and is currently averaging 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists with the Hawks this season. Young led the country in assists (271), points (848) and points per game (27.4) during his final year at Oklahoma.

The Hawks (5–17) suffered a 108–94 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday and take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (13–7) Friday at 8 p.m. ET.