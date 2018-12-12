The Phoenix city council has delayed Wednesday's vote on whether to spend $150 million on renovations to the Suns' Talking Stick Resort Arena that would keep the team downtown, according to The Arizona Republic.

City Manager Ed Zuercher submitted a letter Wednesday morning requesting for the vote to be postponed, reports ABC 15 Arizona.

According to The Arizona Republic, Suns owner Robert Sarver has told some city council members he could move the team to Las Vegas or Seattle if the deal doesn't go through. Since 1992, the Suns have played at Talking Stick Arena, which is now one of the NBA's most outdated venues. Seattle was previously the home of the SuperSonics from 1967-2008 until they moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Sarver told The Arizona Republic that he was aware of the request to delay the vote.

"Our priority remains being in downtown Phoenix long-term, and we’re excited about the opportunity that lies ahead," Sarver said.

The city would pay $150 million towards the renovations, with the Suns putting up $80 million. The team would also have to pay an additional costs that exceeded the $230 million price tag and would be expected to pay for an off-site practice facility that would create more space for the arena, according to KTAR News.

Renovations to the arena would include updating its mechanical, electrical and plumbing structures. The Suns are current in a contract with the city until 2032 but could leave as early as 2022. A new agreement between the city and the Suns could extend the contract through 2037 and include a five-year option, reports ABC 15 Arizona.