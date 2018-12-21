DeMarcus Cousins dunked all over Kevin Durant on Friday. Durant, a nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion, didn't stand a chance during a playful one-on-one with his Warriors' teammate.

Cousins' dunk knocked Durant on the ground. The four-time All-Star left Durant laid out and yelled, "That's game!" as he walked off the court.

DeMarcus dunks KD off the planet pic.twitter.com/oUPODIxf3F — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 21, 2018

Durant spent a few seconds on the ground, lying in the wake of his defeat, before teammate Quinn Cook came over to check on him.

"I fought hard," Durant said to Cook, per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson. "I fought hard."

Boogie ended the game by dunking on Durant and knocking him to the ground. KD laid out as Boogie walked off screaming “Game!”



“I fought hard,” KD said from the ground to Quinn Cook. “I fought hard.“ pic.twitter.com/uS6td9Sg1z — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 21, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins dunked on Kevin Durant so hard to win their one-on-one matchup that Quinn Cook came over to check on KD. pic.twitter.com/OomMmL8wpF — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 21, 2018

Cousins has yet to register a basket with the Warriors after he signed a one-year deal with Golden State this summer as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, but if how he dunked on Durant is any indication: it looks like Cousins is ready for his return.

The Warriors (21–11) take on the Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 22. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.