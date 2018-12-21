Watch: DeMarcus Cousins Destroys Kevin Durant During One-on-One

Boogie is back.

By Emily Caron
December 21, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins dunked all over Kevin Durant on Friday. Durant, a nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion, didn't stand a chance during a playful one-on-one with his Warriors' teammate.

Cousins' dunk knocked Durant on the ground. The four-time All-Star left Durant laid out and yelled, "That's game!" as he walked off the court.

Durant spent a few seconds on the ground, lying in the wake of his defeat, before teammate Quinn Cook came over to check on him.

"I fought hard," Durant said to Cook, per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson. "I fought hard."

Cousins has yet to register a basket with the Warriors after he signed a one-year deal with Golden State this summer as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, but if how he dunked on Durant is any indication: it looks like Cousins is ready for his return. 

The Warriors (21–11) take on the Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 22. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

