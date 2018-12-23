The Rockets reached an agreement with guard Austin Rivers on Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. The deal is reportedly fully guaranteed through the 2018-19 season.

Rivers and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni spoke on Saturday. The Rockets completed the agreement with Rivers Sunday morning. Rivers will sign, likely tomorrow, for the remainder of the season. Deal fully guaranteed. https://t.co/BPXWX56FiC — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 23, 2018

Rivers played 29 games with the Wizards in 2018-19 before being traded to the Suns on Dec. 17. The Suns then bought out Rivers' contract, making the seven-year veteran a free agent.

Houston sits seventh in the West at 17–15. The Rockets recently suffered a blow to their backcourt on Friday when the team announced Chris Paul will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he sits out due to a hamstring injury. Rivers is expected to fill some of Paul's minutes as a reserve guard.

The Duke product is familiar with Houston, facing the Rockets as a member of the Clippers in the 2015 playoffs. Rivers was also a central player in the Rockets and Clippers locker room confrontation at the Staples Center in January.

Rivers averaged 7.2 points per game with Washington this season, shooting 39.2% from the field.