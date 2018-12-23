Report: Rockets to Sign Former Clippers Guard Austin Rivers

Rivers spent four years with the Clippers before being traded to Washington in July. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 23, 2018

The Rockets reached an agreement with guard Austin Rivers on Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. The deal is reportedly fully guaranteed through the 2018-19 season. 

Rivers played 29 games with the Wizards in 2018-19 before being traded to the Suns on Dec. 17. The Suns then bought out Rivers' contract, making the seven-year veteran a free agent. 

Houston sits seventh in the West at 17–15. The Rockets recently suffered a blow to their backcourt on Friday when the team announced Chris Paul will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he sits out due to a hamstring injury. Rivers is expected to fill some of Paul's minutes as a reserve guard. 

The Duke product is familiar with Houston, facing the Rockets as a member of the Clippers in the 2015 playoffs. Rivers was also a central player in the Rockets and Clippers locker room confrontation at the Staples Center in January. 

Rivers averaged 7.2 points per game with Washington this season, shooting 39.2% from the field. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)