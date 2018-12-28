Three at 3: Spurs Ready to Pull Off Upset in Denver

Quickly

  • After easily taking care of the Nuggets at home two days ago, DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs should be able to do the same when they travel to Denver.
By Zachary Cohen
December 28, 2018

Over the last 10 days, Three at 3 has gone 21-8-1. Here are our top plays for Friday night's NBA action: 

1. Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets (-4.5)

7:00 pm ET

The Nets and Hornets met in Brooklyn the other night, when the Nets came away with a wild 134-131 double overtime win as one-point favorites. Charlotte shot only 44.3% from the floor in that game, and Brooklyn shot 49.0%. Look for the Hornets to be a lot better in their own arena. Kemba Walker will be the key for Charlotte here, as he scored 35 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists in Brooklyn. Another big game should be expected, but his opponent’s won’t be as comfortable playing away from home. Spencer Dinwiddie had 37 points and 11 assists in the win on Wednesday, but that type of performance is unlikely to happen in back-to-back games.  And after losing four of their last six games, the Hornets should come out with a major sense of urgency in this game. It’s hard to imagine the Nets matching their intensity, despite the fact that they have won nine of their last 10 games.

Pick: Hornets (-4.5)

2. San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets (-4.0)

9:00 pm ET

Over the last three seasons, the Spurs are 23-11 against the spread when facing teams with win percentages between 60% and 70%. San Antonio is also 12-3 against the spread versus teams that make at least 46.0% of their field goals. The other night, the Spurs beat the Nuggets 111-103—which should have them feeling good about this one. Denver hit a flurry of late threes, which closed the gap a little, but it was truly a dominant performance from San Antonio. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined to score 57 points in that game, and they should have their fingerprints all over this one. With Gary Harris and Paul Millsap out, Denver loses its two best defenders where DeRozan and Aldridge play. The two of them will make sure it’s yet another long night for the Nuggets, and Rudy Gay should be able to add more here. He had just six points on 3-of-11 shooting on Wednesday, but you can’t keep him down for long. He has been playing too well offensively, and he’ll find his stroke soon. This is looking like it could be an outright win for San Antonio. 

Pick: Spurs (+4.0)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns (+6.0)

9:00 pm ET

In Wednesday’s upset win over the Orlando Magic, head coach Igor Kokoskov ended the game with a lineup of Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, T.J. Warren and Deandre Ayton. That lineup has the length and shooting ability to give anybody trouble, no matter what Phoenix’s record might be. Booker is the one that is making all of that possible. While he is one of the best young scorers in basketball, the youngster also sees the floor extremely well. He is pulling a double shift by serving as the team’s point guard, but he has made this team more competitive and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Suns finished the season with a good against-the-spread record. Booker has also been giving more effort on the defensive end. Meanwhile, after back-to-back losses, the Thunder are looking vulnerable right now. And Oklahoma City is just 9-22 against the spread when coming off an upset loss as a road favorite under current head coach Billy Donovan.

Pick: Suns (+6.0)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)