How Many Championships Have the Cavaliers Won?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to their fourth straight finals after an 87-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

But in the past three appearances, the Cavs have won just one NBA title...in 2016.

The 2016 championship was the first title in Cavaliers history as they erased a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors. In Game 7 at Oracle Arena, LeBron James blocked Andre Iguodala's layup late in a tie game and Kyrie Irving hit a go-ahead three-pointer to secure the Finals trophy.

Overall, the Cavs have won five conference titles from 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.