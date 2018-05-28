How Many Championships Have the Cavaliers Won?

How many titles have the Cavs won?

By Nihal Kolur
May 28, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to their fourth straight finals after an 87-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

But in the past three appearances, the Cavs have won just one NBA title...in 2016.

The 2016 championship was the first title in Cavaliers history as they erased a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors. In Game 7 at Oracle Arena, LeBron James blocked Andre Iguodala's layup late in a tie game and Kyrie Irving hit a go-ahead three-pointer to secure the Finals trophy.

Overall, the Cavs have won five conference titles from 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)