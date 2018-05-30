What is LeBron James' Contract?

LeBron James could hit free agency this summer which would once again make him the most sought after player on the market.

As speculation swirls over James's decision to stay in Cleveland or find a new home, the Cavaliers found a way back in 2016 to keep him around for a few more years.

James currently has a three-year deal, which he signed in August 2016.

After leading the Cavs to their first title in franchise history that summer, the forward became an unrestricted free agent. However, he inked a three-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Cavaliers.

In the 2016-17 season, James earned a starting salary of $30.9 million, making him the highest-paid NBA player for the first time in his career. He took home $33.3 million for the 2017-18 season.

James has an option worth $35.6 million for next season. Whether or not he chooses to exercise that option or hit free agency remains unknown.

If he chooses to return to the Cavs in 2018, James will become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The Cleveland native spent the first seven years of his career with the Cavs before playing for the Heat from 2009-2014. Miami won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 with James at the helm.

When James left Miami and returned to Cleveland in 2014, he signed a two-year contract with an option to opt out in 2015. James then exercised that opt out and signed a new two-year contract with an option to opt out in 2016 summer, which he exercised.