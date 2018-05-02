When Does NBA Free Agency Start?

The NBA offseason is almost here.

By Nihal Kolur
May 02, 2018

The NBA offseason is just a few weeks away and free agency rumors are beginning to circulate.

But, even though teams and players can make under-the-table pushes for potential stars in free agency, the NBA's 2018-19 league year doesn't officially begin until July 1. No free agent can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams until then.

On July 1, restricted free agents can sign their offer sheets and teams can begin signing rookie scale contracts, minimum salary contracts and two-way contracts.

But, teams can't officially sign unrestricted free agents until July 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET, when the July moratorium ends. At this time, teams can begin to sign, extend or trade players and the two-day period for matching a restricted free agent offer sheet begins.

With major pieces such as LeBron James and Paul George set to be on the free agent market this year, July 1 can't come soon enough for NBA fans.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)