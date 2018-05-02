When Does NBA Free Agency Start?

The NBA offseason is just a few weeks away and free agency rumors are beginning to circulate.

But, even though teams and players can make under-the-table pushes for potential stars in free agency, the NBA's 2018-19 league year doesn't officially begin until July 1. No free agent can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams until then.

On July 1, restricted free agents can sign their offer sheets and teams can begin signing rookie scale contracts, minimum salary contracts and two-way contracts.

But, teams can't officially sign unrestricted free agents until July 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET, when the July moratorium ends. At this time, teams can begin to sign, extend or trade players and the two-day period for matching a restricted free agent offer sheet begins.

With major pieces such as LeBron James and Paul George set to be on the free agent market this year, July 1 can't come soon enough for NBA fans.