The Feb. 7 trade deadline is now less than a month away and teams are going to be looking to make moves to help bolster their playoff chances or position themselves better for free agency this coming offseason.

While teams will look to add players through either trade or potentially free agency, they might need to get creative with how they go about making these acquisitions. With so many teams in contention out West and the bottom of the East so open, lots of teams could be buyers at the deadline.

Check out the latest news and rumors going on around the league as teams try to get their rosters in order for the second half of the season.

• The Knicks are discussing a potential trade with the Kings involving Enes Kanter going to Sacramento and Zach Randolph going to New York, but nothing is close and a third team could end up getting involved. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Cavaliers could be looking to trade Kevin Love before his extension kicks in next season, but they will have trouble getting a big return and will likely only be able to trade him to a contender. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

• The NBA is reviewing the Cavaliers' signing and releasing of Patrick McCaw at request of the Warriors. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• DeMarcus Cousins plans to make his debut with the Warriors on Jan. 18. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)