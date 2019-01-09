NBA Rumors: Knicks Exploring Possible Enes Kanter Trade for Zach Randolph

Catch up on the latest news, rumors and updates around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 09, 2019

The Feb. 7 trade deadline is now less than a month away and teams are going to be looking to make moves to help bolster their playoff chances or position themselves better for free agency this coming offseason.

While teams will look to add players through either trade or potentially free agency, they might need to get creative with how they go about making these acquisitions. With so many teams in contention out West and the bottom of the East so open, lots of teams could be buyers at the deadline.

Check out the latest news and rumors going on around the league as teams try to get their rosters in order for the second half of the season.

• The Knicks are discussing a potential trade with the Kings involving Enes Kanter going to Sacramento and Zach Randolph going to New York, but nothing is close and a third team could end up getting involved. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Cavaliers could be looking to trade Kevin Love before his extension kicks in next season, but they will have trouble getting a big return and will likely only be able to trade him to a contender. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

• The NBA is reviewing the Cavaliers' signing and releasing of Patrick McCaw at request of the Warriors. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• DeMarcus Cousins plans to make his debut with the Warriors on Jan. 18. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)