Clippers center Boban Marjanovic has the qualities of a budding film star. Marjanovic is an eye-catching 7'3", has a true partner-in-crime in teammate Tobias Harris, and isn't afraid to use a peculiar mode of transportation. And in May, he'll will get his chance on the silver screen.

Marjanovic made a cameo appearance in the trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 3" on Thursday, where he is seen exchanging blows with actor Keanu Reeves. Marjanovic lands a quality kick to Reeves' groin in the trailer, but looks to be in trouble by the end of the clip.

Watch Marjanovic briefly battle Reeves below:

A short clip of Boban's fight scene made it into the new John Wick trailer 😂 pic.twitter.com/BwqnQTVjKw — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 17, 2019

Reeves and the newest John Wick installment hit theaters on May 17. Marjanovic is averaging a career-high 6.8 points per game in 2018-19 in 10.5 minutes per game.