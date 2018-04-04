Boban is the best

The NBA's most entertaining player right now is a 7' 3" Serbian with oversized hands. His name is Boban Marjanovic and just this week, he set the NBA on fire with his dance moves (including another performance last night) and indoor Go-Kart riding. Of course, nothing will top this 2016 ad he starred in for a San Antonio car dealership, but I hope a local Los Angeles business gives him an ad.

Phil Mickelson: Fashion Icon

As someone who wears a long-sleeved button-down shirt to work every day, I appreciate Phil Mickelson bringing that look to the golf course.

Did you see Ronaldo's bicycle kick goal?

If not, you should watch it immediately.

Alexandra Armitage isn't just one of my favorite models—she also has a great Instagram account for her dog. I admire that social media prowess. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

PETA is not happy with Von Miller

The Broncos linebacker illegally caught a hammerhead shark, according to PETA, and they will "ensure Miller is held accountable."

A-Rod to the rescue

Joe Smith, who was the No. 1 pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, blew through $61 million and is now in six-figure debt. Luckily, expert businessman Alex Rodriguez is here to solve Smith's financial woes.

Astros get their rings

The Houston Astros World Series ring is fresh 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/edB2TZnZiv — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 4, 2018

Baseball card news item of the day

The Phillies' Pat Neshek gets a rare Shohei Ohtani rookie card in new pack https://t.co/cf43WkEfOR pic.twitter.com/6xuXTdejTf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2018

Odds & Ends

LeBron James and Nick Saban are having some copyright issues ... I love Yankee fans for booing Giancarlo Stanton​ in his first home game ... Chris Russo fired back at Boomer Esiason—I love this feud ... Drew Brees really should've used a different jeweler ... ​The 76ers are giving Dr. J a statue ... Dog yoga is here and seems like a big waste of money ... I like the Mark Zuckerberg-Tim Cook battle ... If you read one profile of a Harvard freshman today, make it this one ... The 10 best bourbons to drink right now.

Play of the Day

"AND SHE HELD THE CELL PHONE!"pic.twitter.com/WQ3dxCUiSF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2018

Who's excited for The Masters?

GOLF WEEK*** US Masters - Heres what Sergio, Rory, Poults and Co are saying!! pic.twitter.com/ar7Atb1qwy — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) April 2, 2018

Robbed

Nate Robinson is way too excited

I Heard It Through the Grapevine

Marvin Gaye’s isolated vocals for “I Heard It Through The Grapevine." Simply incredible. https://t.co/ztG6l3lM2U pic.twitter.com/9tdb9xHCX0 — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) April 3, 2018

