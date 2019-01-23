Knicks center Enes Kanter indicated his displeasure with being benched during New York's 114–110 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Kanter told reporters that prior to Wednesday's game, coaches said that he would start. Instead, he registered his fourth DNP in the past five games.

"I think what they’re doing to me is pretty messed up because they just told me this morning that I’m starting," Kanter said. "Coach said it himself today that I’m starting."

Enes Kanter says he was told this morning by the Knicks he would start tonight vs the Rockets. He got a DNP instead.

"What they're doing to me is pretty messed up. I deserve better."

Kanter pretty much asks to be traded.

— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 24, 2019

Kanter, 26, then suggested that the Knicks either play him or deal him to another club that will.

"I want to play basketball," he said. "If you want to play me here, play me. If not, then get me out of here."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Knicks had explored possibly trading Kanter to the Bulls in exchange for forward Jabari Parker.

This season, Kanter is averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and two assits in 42 games.