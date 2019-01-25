By the time the NBA trade deadline comes on Feb. 7, most teams will have less than 25 games left before the regular season ends.

That means means playoff bound teams will look around the league to see if they can pick up and extra piece that is need to make a run at the title.

For those who are bound for the lottery, this is also a crucial time, as they may look to shed salary for extra cap space or pick up extra draft picks for June's draft.

One team that has already been in the rumor mill is the Memphis Grizzlies, who have put longtime mainstays Mike Conley and Marc Gasol on the trading block.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Knicks actively seeking trades for either Tim Hardaway Jr. or swingman Courtney Lee. Center Enes Kanter is also on the trading block. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Cavaliers can officially trade Kevin Love, as a sixth-month restriction on dealing him is lifted. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Magic have not shown they are willing to trade Aaron Gordon, but Nikola Vucevi and Terrence Ross are intriguing pieces as both are in the final year of their deals. (Josh Robbins, The Athletic)

• The Clippers inquired about Bulls center Brook Lopez, but the team will approach trade deadline as both buyer and seller. (Jovan Buha, The Athletic)

• Tthe Jazz have expressed interest in Grizzlies guard Mike Conley and Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (Tony Jones, The Athletic)

• Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said his team will listen to trade offers. (Chris Kirschner, The Athletic)