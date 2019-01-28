Kyrie Irving to Star in Horror Film on Haunted Oklahoma City Hotel Used by NBA Teams

Irving, who starred in sports comedy Uncle Drew last year, will serve as an executive producer.

By Kaelen Jones
January 28, 2019

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will star in and serve as an executive producer for a horror movie about the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, according to Variety.

Irving will work on the film in conjunction with Imagine Entertainment. The company preemptively optioned an upcoming Players' Tribune article that will serve as an oral history of NBA players who have stayed at the hotel, which has a reputation for being haunted.

Some players even refuse to lodge at Skirvin Hotel because of its rep. The alleged hauntings started occurring in the 1930s.

“Having had my own interesting experiences at the Skirvin Hotel, I connected with this idea immediately,” Irving told Variety. “To work with Brian Grazer is a dream come true, and I’m excited to bring this project to life with the Imagine Entertainment team.”

The film is said to be a blend of "scares, satire, wit and social commentary inspired by the folklore of Skirvin Hotel," which opened in 1911.

The film won't serve as the first time Irving is on the big screen. Last year, he starred in Uncle Drew, a sports comedy about his fictitious, legendary street-basketball persona, which also included Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie, Reggie Miller and Aaron Gordon.

