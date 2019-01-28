Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will prefer a different destination than New Orleans if he's traded in an Anthony Davis deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Monday.

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

Ball was selected by the Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. The UCLA product is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2018-19 while shooting 40.6% from the field. Ball is currently out of Los Angeles' lineup with an ankle sprain and could be off the floor until March.

The Lakers currently sit ninth in the West at 26–24. LeBron James participated in Los Angeles' practice on Monday as he recovers from a groin injury.