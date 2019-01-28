Report: Lonzo Ball Prefers to Be Dealt to Third Team in Potential Anthony Davis Deal

Ball is in his second season with Los Angeles after being selected No. 2 overall in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 28, 2019

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will prefer a different destination than New Orleans if he's traded in an Anthony Davis deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Monday. 

Ball was selected by the Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. The UCLA product is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2018-19 while shooting 40.6% from the field. Ball is currently out of Los Angeles' lineup with an ankle sprain and could be off the floor until March. 

The Lakers currently sit ninth in the West at 26–24. LeBron James participated in Los Angeles' practice on Monday as he recovers from a groin injury.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message