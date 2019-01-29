A deal for Anthony Davis could put the Lakers one step closer to adding another All-Star in the offseason as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Warriors star Klay Thompson's "attention will be on the Lakers" this offseason if they have Davis.

Davis has informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he won't sign an extension and plans to leave in free agency in 2020. The Lakers have long been considered one of the most likely destinations for Davis.

Thompson has spent all eight seasons of his career with Golden State after the team drafted him with the No. 11 pick in 2011. However, according to Wojnarowski, if the Warriors do not offer him a max contract this summer, he could turn his attention toward joining the Lakers, if Davis is also on the team.

It has previously been reported that Thompson won't take a discount to remain with Golden State. This summer, Thompson and teammates Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins will all hit free agency. Draymond Green will be a free agent the following offseason in 2020.

Thompson is averaging 21.7 points and shooting a career-low 37.9% from three this season for the 36-14 Warriors.