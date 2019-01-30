Enes Kanter: Anthony Davis Will End Up on Lakers, One Way or Another

Enes Kanter is convinced that Anthony Davis will end up with the Lakers at some point.

By Kaelen Jones
January 30, 2019

Enes Kanter seemingly knows exactly what many NBA fans out there are thinking. During a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated, Kanter said he was convinced that All-Star center Anthony Davis, who recently requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, will become a Los Angeles Laker.

Kanter said that LeBron James's presence has a significant influence on Davis's future, too.

MAHONEY: Anthony Davis Deserves the Lakers’ Best Trade Offer

"He has a lot of powers for sure because he’s of course LeBron James, and it’s (the) Lakers and it’s L.A.," Kanter said. "So that draws a lot of obviously for free agents, and I think obviously, Davis and LeBron have a very close relationship."

Kanter pointed out that Davis and James share the same agent in Rich Paul. James joined the Lakers on a four-year, $154 million this past offseason. Los Angeles has been heavily linked to Davis as a potential landing spot for the five-time All-Star.

CROSSOVER STAFF: Five Anthony Davis Trades the Pelicans Should Consider

"I think it’s a good chance that Davis is going to end up on the Lakers, for sure," Kanter said.

"I think if not at the trade deadline, I think then at free agency he will."

