Enes Kanter seemingly knows exactly what many NBA fans out there are thinking. During a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated, Kanter said he was convinced that All-Star center Anthony Davis, who recently requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, will become a Los Angeles Laker.

Kanter said that LeBron James's presence has a significant influence on Davis's future, too.

"He has a lot of powers for sure because he’s of course LeBron James, and it’s (the) Lakers and it’s L.A.," Kanter said. "So that draws a lot of obviously for free agents, and I think obviously, Davis and LeBron have a very close relationship."

Kanter pointed out that Davis and James share the same agent in Rich Paul. James joined the Lakers on a four-year, $154 million this past offseason. Los Angeles has been heavily linked to Davis as a potential landing spot for the five-time All-Star.

"I think it’s a good chance that Davis is going to end up on the Lakers, for sure," Kanter said.

"I think if not at the trade deadline, I think then at free agency he will."