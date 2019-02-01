As the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, the NBA has been sent into a frenzy over reports that the New York Knicks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr.

The deal between Dallas and New York will also send Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Mavericks and DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews and a pick to the Knicks.

The Lakers and Pelicans have also started discussing trade possibilities around Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Monday.

MANNIX: The Future of the Pelicans Hangs on How They Handle the Anthony Davis Trade

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Anthony Davis doesn't consider Boston a "long-term home." (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Boston guard Kyrie Irving "might not be as committed to the Celtics as he has stated publicly." (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Pelicans general manager Dell Demps discussed an Anthony Davis trade with Magic Johnson, but conversations were not "substantive." (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Celtics don't view the Lakers as a serious threat for Kyrie Irving. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Boston is seeking young players on the trade market, potentially to send New Orleans for Anthony Davis. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)