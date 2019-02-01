NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Doesn't Consider Boston a 'Long-Term Home'

Stay up to date on the latest news and rumors from around The Association.

By Michael Shapiro
February 01, 2019

As the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, the NBA has been sent into a frenzy over reports that the New York Knicks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr.

The deal between Dallas and New York will also send Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Mavericks and DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews and a pick to the Knicks.

The Lakers and Pelicans have also started discussing trade possibilities around Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Monday.

MANNIX: The Future of the Pelicans Hangs on How They Handle the Anthony Davis Trade

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Anthony Davis doesn't consider Boston a "long-term home." (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Boston guard Kyrie Irving "might not be as committed to the Celtics as he has stated publicly." (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Pelicans general manager Dell Demps discussed an Anthony Davis trade with Magic Johnson, but conversations were not "substantive." (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Celtics don't view the Lakers as a serious threat for Kyrie Irving. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Boston is seeking young players on the trade market, potentially to send New Orleans for Anthony Davis. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message