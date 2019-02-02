Source: Knicks Questioned for Porzingis Move, Rival Teams 'Shocked' Young Forward Was Available

Porzingis was sent to Dallas on Thursday in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and expiring contracts.

By Michael Shapiro
February 02, 2019

Teams around the NBA were "shocked" to learn Kristaps Porzingis was available on the trade market following the Knicks' deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. New York reportedly failed to seek out other offers for Porzingis, per Mannix.

New York dealt Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee along with Porzingis. The Knicks could have over $74 million in projected cap space for July's free agency, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks

Porzingis has not played in 2018-19 after tearing his ACL in February 2018. The former No. 4 overall pick averaged 22.7 points per game in 2017-18. 

The Knicks are last in the Eastern Conference at 10–41. They have the worst record in the NBA. 

