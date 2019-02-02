Teams around the NBA were "shocked" to learn Kristaps Porzingis was available on the trade market following the Knicks' deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. New York reportedly failed to seek out other offers for Porzingis, per Mannix.

Porzingis fallout: Some bewilderment coming from several teams who were shocked Porzingis was available. Becoming very clear the Knicks did little in the way of league-wide canvassing for offers before moving KP to Dallas. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2019

Mavs deal could ultimately end up being a good deal -- a great one, if free agency breaks the Knicks way and those draft picks prove useful. But rival executives have wondered what the urgency was. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2019

New York dealt Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee along with Porzingis. The Knicks could have over $74 million in projected cap space for July's free agency, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Porzingis has not played in 2018-19 after tearing his ACL in February 2018. The former No. 4 overall pick averaged 22.7 points per game in 2017-18.

The Knicks are last in the Eastern Conference at 10–41. They have the worst record in the NBA.