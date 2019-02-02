NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Presented Pelicans With 'Underwhelming' Offer for Anthony Davis

By Emily Caron
February 02, 2019

With just five days left until the trade deadline, the league is still reeling from the blockbuster trade between the Mavericks and the Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis.

Anthony Davis initially shook things up when he requested a trade from the Pelicans on Monday. Whether or not AD will be traded before the deadline is still unknown, but rumors are swirling nonetheless with the Lakers and Celtics sounding like frontrunners.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Lakers presented the Pelicans with an "underwhelming offer" for Anthony Davis. Los Angeles was willing to trade Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Lakers offers for AD have "not been worth countering or responding" for the Pelicans. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Sixers have reengaged league interest in Markelle Fultz. (Jon Johnson, KYWN)

• The Rockets have offered the Grizzlies a first-round pick to get rid of Brandon Knight and his contract. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• Davis says he "never gave the Pelicans a destination" and is "not sure" where rumors about wanting to play for the Lakers started. (Fletcher Mackel, WDSU)

• Anthony Davis Sr. doesn't want his son playing for the Celtics after how they treated Isaiah Thomas. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

