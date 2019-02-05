LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history to score 32,000 career points on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Heading into the evening, James needed just ten points to reach the milestone. The Lakers' star forward had 13 points by halftime, becoming the youngest player in history to reach 32,000 at 34 years and 37 days old.

James joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the short list of players who have achieved the feat. James now has 32,003 points, putting him 290 behind Jordan for fourth place. Abdul-Jabbar leads all with 38,387 points, while Malone and Bryant have 36,928 and 33,643, respectively.

The closest active player to 32,000 is now Dirk Nowitzki, who currently has a career 31,275 points.

After missing 17 games with a strained left groin, James returned to action during Thursday's 123–120 overtime win against the Clippers. James sat out against the Warriors for "load management" reasons but was back in the lineup on Tuesday in Indiana without a restriction on his minutes.

James was averaging 27.2 points, 7.2 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game heading into the contest.