Ray Allen, Steve Smith Highlight NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters

By Scooby Axson
February 06, 2019

The NBA on Wednesday announced the celebrity rosters and coaches for the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

The game is set for Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. ET from Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. and will be televised on ESPN.

The home team has celebrities with Carolina ties. Dawn Staley, a three-time Olympic Champion and coach of the South Carolina women's basketball team, will coach the home team and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, who helped her team win the 2018 WNBA Championship, will lead the away team.

Both rosters will feature first-ever “Hometown Heroes.” Jason Weinmann, who helped rescue North Carolina flood victims during Hurricane Florence, will play on the home team, and James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Waffle House in Nashville is suiting up for the away team.

Home team roster:

Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” actor)
Chris Daughtry (recording artist)
Terrence J (on-air host, actor)
Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)
Dr. Oz (television personality)
Rapsody (rapper, recording artist)
Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician)
JB Smoove (actor, comedian)
Steve Smith (NFL great)
A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year)
Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)
Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)

Away team roster:

Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports)
Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)
AJ Buckley (“SEAL Team” actor)
Bad Bunny (recording artist)
Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center)
Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)
Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)
Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)
Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)
James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)
Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast

