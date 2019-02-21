After Zion Williamson sprained his knee when his shoe exploded on Wednesday night, Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins believes the Duke star can't get anything else out of playing at the college level.

"College basketball and the NCAA is bulls---," Cousins said. "My advice to [Williamson] is to do what's best for him and his family. College does nothing for you at this point. You've proven you're a No. 1 pick at this point. You've proven your talent...there's so many risks involved to get to the ultimate goal."

DeMarcus Cousins: “Knowing what I know now, college basketball is bullshit.” Advises Zion Williamson to get ready for the NBA. pic.twitter.com/k3B1JA0E42 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2019

Williamson, a freshman, is expected to be taken as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He is averaging 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. After his freak shoe incident on Wednesday night, many players and analysts are questioning if he should sit out for the rest of the season to prevent suffering another injury before the draft.

Cousins was critical of the one and done rule and said he thinks college players should be paid since they're the reason fans are coming to games. He referenced the ridiculously high ticket prices for Wednesday night's Duke-UNC game, where the average listing price was $4,670.

When asked if he had an idea for how players could be compensated fairly, Cousins suggested more players should participate in the G league. He acknowledged that it's not "popular" now but thinks it "will grow over time."