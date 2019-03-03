Snoop Dog is fed up with the Lakers.

The rapper went on a rant following the team's latest loss on Saturday to the Suns.

In the NSFW video, Snoop Dog says, "Somebody got to go" and says it should start with coach Luke Walton.

He yelled that the team needs to "get LeBron [James] some f---ing help

He also said he was selling his booth, and he was putting it on the market for $5.

The Lakers: *Are in 10th place in the West and 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot*



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/wxB8GN3ldo — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 4, 2019

Los Angeles is 30–33 and sits in 10th in the Western Conference. The Lakers next play the Clippers on Monday.