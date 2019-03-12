Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan said the fan he argued with at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night is now banned for life.

Dolan appeared on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show on Tuesday and called the interaction an "ambush" and one that the fan planned to do as the video quickly appeared on TMZ. Dolan said, "I can't see letting him back in." He said it becomes the taunting problem when people become "confrontational."

Dolan added, "I am not selling the team," shutting down reports he is looking into possible deals.

James Dolan joins @TMKSonYES to discuss the recent incident at MSG, and notes, "I am not selling the team." pic.twitter.com/rZiHrKmmap — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 12, 2019

Before the end of the Knicks' 102–94 loss to the Kings on Saturday, Dolan was exiting the court area when a fan yelled for him to sell the team. Dolan called out the fan, telling him, "You want to not come to any more games?" and he should "enjoy watching them on TV."

Following the game, former Knicks forward Charles Oakley said NBA commissioner Adam Silver needs to get involved and put a stop to Dolan.

In Dolan's Tuesday interview, he was asked about the New York Daily News not being invited to press conferences. Dolan responded saying, "I don't have to invite everyone...I'm not a public servant."

The Knicks are 13–54 and next face the Pacers on Tuesday night.