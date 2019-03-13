A jersey that was stolen from the high school that former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant attended has been returned.

The framed jersey was part of several pieces of Bryant memorabilia stolen from a display case at Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in February 2017..

Other items that were stolen at the time were the replica of Bryant's Lower Merion #33 jersey, the state championship trophy Lower Merion won in 1996, the net from that state title game and sneakers that were signed by Bryant.

According to ESPN.com, Bryant's jersey ended up halfway around the world after being bought for around $2,000 by China resident Liu Zhe.

Liu then discovered that his purchased jersey looked just like the one stolen from Lower Merion.

Liu then agreed to send the jersey back to the states after talking with representatives from the high school. He received no money in exchange for the returned item.

"We reached out to Bian and said, 'I think that this guy may be demanding a meeting with Kobe, but maybe it's getting lost in translation,'" Lower Merion assistant coach Doug Young told ESPN. "So Bian, our friend from China, became kind of the intermediary in all of this."

The school received the jersey last week and the Lower Merion Police Department confirmed it was on the replica jerseys that the school made after the #33 was retired.