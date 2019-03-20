Kent Bazemore Needed the Notes App to Explain How James Harden Made Him Spin on Defense

James Harden's moves are so cold that defenders feel the need to explain themselves after the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 20, 2019

Whenever somebody tweets out a screenshot of what they wrote on the notes app, you know they just messed up something pretty badly.

In the case of Kent Bazemore, it was defending James Harden.

During Tuesday's game between the Rockets and Hawks, Bazemore was matched up with the reigning MVP and tried to anticipate where he was going off the dribble. He guessed wrong.

And that led to this.

So on Wednesday, Bazemore decided to give his side of the story because there is always more context to be had than just what was on video.

"I use the spin on defense for better recovery. Either that or fall," Bazemore wrote. "... There are a ton of things I couldve done to put myself in a better situation but when dealing with an assassin, they attack when you're at your most vulnerable." He added that he is "alive and well." 

Now, the response is obviously a bit over the top, but hyperbole can be a great tool for humor. Especially when you have to laugh at yourself.

It could be worse. He could have ended up like Wesley Johnson.

The Rockets won the game 121-105, and now Bazemore will have to wait until next season to get his revenge.

