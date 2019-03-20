Whenever somebody tweets out a screenshot of what they wrote on the notes app, you know they just messed up something pretty badly.

In the case of Kent Bazemore, it was defending James Harden.

During Tuesday's game between the Rockets and Hawks, Bazemore was matched up with the reigning MVP and tried to anticipate where he was going off the dribble. He guessed wrong.

And that led to this.

James Harden leaves Kent Bazemore DIZZY 😳pic.twitter.com/1KxhebAsDe — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 20, 2019

"Somebody give Kent Bazemore a map so he can locate James Harden..." 🗺#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/t1PZAeYJAd — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) March 20, 2019

So on Wednesday, Bazemore decided to give his side of the story because there is always more context to be had than just what was on video.

For my b-ball junkies... couldn’t wait for the next episode of #WinginIt for this one 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5MSNxs7X9H — Baze (@24Bazemore) March 20, 2019

"I use the spin on defense for better recovery. Either that or fall," Bazemore wrote. "... There are a ton of things I couldve done to put myself in a better situation but when dealing with an assassin, they attack when you're at your most vulnerable." He added that he is "alive and well."

Now, the response is obviously a bit over the top, but hyperbole can be a great tool for humor. Especially when you have to laugh at yourself.

Can’t have fun with it, then why do it? — Baze (@24Bazemore) March 20, 2019

It could be worse. He could have ended up like Wesley Johnson.

The Rockets won the game 121-105, and now Bazemore will have to wait until next season to get his revenge.