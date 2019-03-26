DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Been 'Called N------' Multiple Times by Fans

The Warriors center opened up about the type of comments opposing fans have directed at him.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 26, 2019

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins discussed the type of comments fans make toward players during games and said he's been called the N-word "on a few occasions."

The two discussed the recent interaction between Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan who was banned from future games for the comments he directed at Westbrook.

"Oh, I’ve been called n-----," he told Haynes. "And it’s crazy because this has happened to me on a few occasions. I reported it to the league, and, you know, I may have said whatever I said back and I was still punished for it. But obviously it became a bigger issue when it was Russ, and he was still fined for it. I don’t really understand it. We’re the product. We push this league, so I don’t understand. When does our safety, when does it become important?"

Cousins added that he did not want to mention what cities he has been called the racial slur and told Haynes, "I’m not really trying to put a label on an entire fan base. There are ignorant individuals in every city. I’ll just put it like that."

The interview was part of a larger conversation on the Posted Up video podcast that will be released later in the week.

Cousins is in his ninth NBA season and first with the Warriors. In 23 games since returning from an Achilles injury, he's averaged 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message