Dwyane Wade's impact extends beyond the hardwood. The Heat star is nearing the twilight of his storied career, and the tributes continue to roll in. The latest one, however, might be the most touching.

Wade has swapped jerseys all season with opponents, such as LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. But in a Budweiser ad released Tuesday, Wade is presented garments from five people whose lives he's impacted, including his mother, Jolinda, and the sister of a victim of the Parkland shooting.

"I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player," Wade's mother says. "You are bigger than basketball."

The Heat, in the midst of a tight race for the Eastern Conference's final playoff seed, have two regular-season contests remaining. On Tuesday, the Heat face the 76ers before taking on the Nets on Wednesday.