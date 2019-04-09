Watch: Touching Dwyane Wade Video Honors Impact Off the Court

Dwyane Wade's impact extended beyond the hardwood.

By Kaelen Jones
April 09, 2019

Dwyane Wade's impact extends beyond the hardwood. The Heat star is nearing the twilight of his storied career, and the tributes continue to roll in. The latest one, however, might be the most touching.

Wade has swapped jerseys all season with opponents, such as LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. But in a Budweiser ad released Tuesday, Wade is presented garments from five people whose lives he's impacted, including his mother, Jolinda, and the sister of a victim of the Parkland shooting.

"I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player," Wade's mother says. "You are bigger than basketball."

The Heat, in the midst of a tight race for the Eastern Conference's final playoff seed, have two regular-season contests remaining. On Tuesday, the Heat face the 76ers before taking on the Nets on Wednesday.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message