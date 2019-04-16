NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers to Meet with 76ers Assistant Monty Williams

Keep up with all the latest NBA head coaching carousel rumors.

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

Luke Walton's unemployment was short-lived after the Kings hired him as their head coach on April 13. While Sacramento found its replacement for Dave Joerger, the Lakers are still searching for their sixth head coach since 2011. 

So as we roll through the first round of the playoffs, where will Los Angeles look to fill its vacancy?

Check out our latest batch of NBA coaching rumors below. 

• Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will meet with 76ers assistant Monty Williams on Tuesday. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Los Angeles plans to interview Heat assistant Juwan Howard for their head coach vacancy. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

• The Cavaliers will interview Howard and Mavericks assistant Jamhal Mosley as they look to replace Tyronn Lue. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Lue will meet with Pelinka on Friday to discuss the Los Angeles' head coach position. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

      Modal message